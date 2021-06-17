Heart Starting device: 'Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator' for Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Eriksen bin require emergency treatment ontop di footbal pitch before dem cari am go to hospital

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen go get implant of heart-starting device afta im collapse for pitch during Euro 2020.

Di 29-year-old Denmark midfielder suffer cardiac arrest for match wey Finland win im team inside Copenhagen on Saturday.

Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator - ICD dey "necessary due to rhythm disturbances", Danish team doctor Morten Boesen tok.

Eriksen still dey for hospital but say im dey "fine under di circumstances".

Heart starting device meaning

Di British Heart Foundation describe ICD as a small device wey dem dey put under di skin.

E dey connected to di heart with "thin wires" and e dey "send electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms".

Heart starter also dey known as implantable cardioverter defibrillator [ICD].

Experts dey place di device under di skin just below di collar bone, to di heart and monitor your heart rate through electrodes.

Wetin we call dis foto, ICD graphic

Boesen add say: "Christian don accept di solution and even sef di plan don dey confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally wey all recommend di same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and im family peace and privacy."

Former Spurs player Eriksen, wey dey now play for Inter Milan, collapse shortly before half-time against Finland and im go need to be revived with a defibrillator.