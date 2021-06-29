Kylian Mbappe: How France, di striker fall yakata for Switzerland hand for Euro 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Three years ago France and Kylian Mbappe bin dey top of di world.

Di kontri just win di world cup and di striker, wey be dey 19 years, collect di best young player award for di competition.

Years after for 2021, and Mbappe na im miss di important penalty wey make sure say France comot from Euro 2020 inside last 16, at di hand of Switzerland.

After di two teams play 3-3 for extra time, di match enter penalty and e end for 5-4 to carry di Swiss go quarterfinals.

France tori pipo L'Equipe write dis headline for dia website: "Fall from so high."

For Mbappe, dis go be small palava wey im face and im ogbonge career go bounce back - but e get reason why im and im world champion team-mates dey pack dia load to go house dis early?

Mbappe ‘dey inside bad dream'

Mbappe land di tournament after di 41 goals im don score for club and country last season, including French Cup wey im win wit Paris St-Germain.

But im performance for Euros no be am as e no score one single goal in four matches. 14 shots and no goal.

Di 22-year-old step up to take di number five penalty against Switzerland, but Yann Sommer stop di weak shot.

France manager Didier Deschamps say: "Kylian Mbappe dey very sad, like all di oda players, but nobody fit vex wit am because e get courage to take di fifth penalty."

Eurosport.fr, in dia player ratings, suggest say Mbappe "dey inside bad dream", former England defender Gary Neville on ITV say: "…im wan be best player in di world like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but dis na small sand sand for i#am garri.”

France national team wey poor

Di last time wey France lose for European Championship and World Cup na di defeat to Portugal for 2016.

Na like that dem good reach, wey make many to predict say dem go win dis competition.