Lionel Messi contract: What next for Messi?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi don win more Ballon d'Or awards - wey dem dey give di best player for di world - pass anybody else, wit six

One of di greatest player for di world don officially become a free agent.

12 months afta im aborted attempt to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi dey out of contract now.

Di Argentine superstar deal expire for midnight and despite months of rumour and speculations, e neva commit to any extension.

Discussions over a new contract dey believed to dey go on, wey mean say Messi fit decide to stay for Nou Camp.

But for now, e dey available for free.

Barcelona still believe say Messi go eventually sign a new deal, but im status as a free agent go generate concern among di club fans and management.

Messi contract status

Messi wey become free agent now don add a new layer of complexity to di situation. If Barcelona re-sign di player, e go have to dey registered wit La Liga as a new signing.

As a new signing, Barcelona go need find a creative solution to fit Messi into di framework of La Liga financial regulations.

La Liga president Javier Tebas don already warn Barca say dem must bring dia money down, or dem no go fit register Messi ahead of di 2021-22 season.

Where Messi go play next season?

Di 34-year-old don dey linked wit moves to go Paris St-Germain and Manchester City, where e go dey reunited wit im former boss for Barcelona Pep Guardiola, as well as America Major League Soccer.

E currently dey Brazil where e dey play for Argentina for di Copa America and e don become di most-capped player wen e make im 148th international appearance against Bolivia on Tuesday, e score two times and set up another in a 4-1 win.

Lionel Messi transfer timeline

25 August 2020 - Messi send message give di club say im wish to exercise one clause for im contract, wey go allow am leave for free wit immediate effect.

4 September 2020 - Messi say e dey stay wit Barcelona because e dey "impossible" for any team to pay im 700m euro (£624m) release clause, wey di club insist say must happun.

27 October 2020 - Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, wey get issues wit Messi on top im failed transfer request, resign.

28 December 2020 - Messi say im hope to one day play for di United States, but e no dey sure of im future wen im contract end.

31 January 2021 - Barcelona say dem go take "appropriate legal action" against Spanish newspaper El Mundo afta e publish details of Messi contract, wey worth £492m over four years.

16 May 2021 - Manager Ronald Koeman say e hope say Messi no play im final home game for di club afta a 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo.

22 May 2021 - Believe dey say Paris St-Germain dey chook eye for contract situation.

28 May 2021 - Barcelona president Joan Laporta tok say new contract for Lionel Messi is neva ready but things dey go on well.