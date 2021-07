Tokyo Olympics 2020: Medal table for di Tokyo 2021 Games

16 minutes wey don pass

Di 2020 Olympic Games go feature record of 33 competitions and 339 events, wey dem go go for 42 competition venues for Japan. Dis page, wey get di medals table rank, go update automatic to show di number of gold, silver and bronze medals wey national Olympic committees win as dem dey participate for di competition. Dem suppose award di first medals on July 24th, 2021.