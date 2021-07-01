Sancho: Man Utd say 'belle sweet' dem as dem agree £73m deal wit Borussia Dortmund

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United say "'belle dey sweet dem " afta dem agree fee of 85m euros (£73m) wit Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd announce di informate about Sancho transfer on Thursday July 1 2021.

Di 21-year-old England winger dey expected to sign five-year contract wit di option of sixth year.

Im go finalise terms and complete im medical afta England finish dia Euro 2020 campaign.

Di money, wey dem go pay ova five equal instalments, go see Sancho become di second most expensive English player of all time behind Harry Maguire.

Defender Maguire bin join United from Leicester for £80m for 2019.

Manchester City go collect 15% of di profit wey Dortmund make on Sancho, wey join di Bundesliga club from di Blues for £10m four years ago. Dat na like £9.5m.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bin don identify four key positions im want to improve as dem dey look to build on dia progress last season.

After e lead im side to second for Premier League and di Europa League final, di Norwegian dey look to strengthen di right side of im midfield, then di central defense, midfield and attacking areas.

Sancho don fill di position.

Sancho score 50 goals and register 57 assists for 137 appearances for Dortmund, and score twice for di German Cup final to help di Bundesliga side win RB Leipzig 4-1 for May.

Im don win 20 caps for England since e make im international debut for 2018, and score three goals, and dem name am for di Bundesliga Team of di Season for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

City to United through Dortmund - Sancho timeline

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sancho don make one substitute appearance for England for Euro 2020

March 2000: Dem born am for Camberwell, south London, e grow up near Kennington.

2007: Watford spot am at di age of seven, dem register am as a player two years later.

March 2015: E join Manchester City shortly before im 15th birthday for fee wey rise up to £500,000.

August 2017: E leave City at di age of 17 without making any senior appearance, before e join Borussia Dortmund for about £10m.

October 2017: Him dey part of England squad wey win di U17 World Cup, although na only di group stage im play before Dortmund recall am. E makes im Dortmund debut as late substitute for dia 2-2 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt.

April 2018: E scores im first Dortmund goal for dia 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen a month afta im18th birthday.

October 2018: E make im England debut at di age of 18 for dia Nations League draw wit Croatia, di first player born wey dem for 2000s to play for di Three Lions.

September 2019: E scores im first England goals at di age of 19 for dia 5-3 win against Kosovo.

February 2020: E become di only teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals afta score di opening goal for dia 5-0 win over Union Berlin a month before im 20th birthday.

June 2020: E finish di 2019-20 season wit 20 goals and 18 assists in 44 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

May 2021: Afta im planned move to Old Trafford fall through in 2020, Sancho gada 16 goals and 20 assists across all competitions for di 2020-21 for Dortmund, wey see am make Gareth Southgate Euro 2020 squad.