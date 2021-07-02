Tokyo 2020: US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson dey set to miss Olympic Games after positive marijuana test

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sha'Carri Richardson win 100m race for US trials in Oregon for June

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson don chop one-month ban afta she test positive for marijuana - and tori be say she fit miss di Tokyo Olympics.

Di 21-year-old bin win di 100m for US Olympic trials for Oregon for June and earlier dis year run di sixth-fastest time in history.

But di sprinter positive test mean say her qualification result don cancel.

"No judge me, because I be human being, e just happun say I sabi run fast," she tell NBC Today show.

Di athlete bin test positive for one Olympic trials event, where she gap everybody wit 10.86secs

Di trials dey come just one week afta di death of her mother, and Richardson explain say she bin dey use marijuana to cope.

"I apologise for di fact say I no even know how to control my emotions or deal wit dat during dat time," she tell di US tori pipo Friday.

As Richardson bin dey give her interview, di US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) announce say she don accept di suspension for wetin dem call "substance of abuse" rather than for something wey go help performance.

"Di rules dey clear, but dis dey heartbreaking on many levels," na wetin Usada chief executive Travis Tygart tok.

"Hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology go be important example to all of us say we fit successfully overcome our decision wey we regret, even though di consequences of dis one dey costly to her."

Di ban go run from di date of her suspension, wey be 28 June.

Tori be say she fit still dey free to compete for Olympics as her suspension go end before Tokyo track and field programme go begin on 30 July.

But her results for di trials wey dem don wiped out go be issue and Usada say her eligibility for Tokyo go be decision for US Track and Field (USATF) and di US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to take.

When dem ask her whether she still hope to take part for di Games, Richardson say she go focus on herself, and suggest say she no go compete for Tokyo.

"I apologise if I let una down - and I did. Dis go be di last time di US go come back home without gold for 100m," she add put.

"I be 21 years, I dey very young, I get plenty of Games in me to compete for and plenty of talent because everything I dey do dey come naturally to me, no steroids or anything.

"Dis incident na about marijuana so afta my sanction dey up I go return back. Di Next time I go step on di track I go dey ready for whatever anti-doping agencies come and [they go] get whatever they need because dis no go ever happen again."

USATF say dem go support di sprinter.

"Sha'Carri Richardson situation dey really unfortunate and devastating for everyone wey dey involved," dem tok. "Athlete health and well-being continue to be one of USATF priorities and we go work with Sha'Carri to make sure say she get support to overcome any mental health challenges now and for future."

Cannabis dey banned by World Anti-Doping Agency, and e carry ban of up to four years.

But, dem fit reduce am to three months if di athletes fit show say taking di drug no get anything to do wit sports performance.