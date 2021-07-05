Italy vs Spain: Prediction & form guide and possible line-ups for Wembley Euro 2020 semi-final clash

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Italy go take on Spain for di first semi-final match of Euro 2020, on Tuesday July 6.

Kick off for dis match na 8pm West African time for Wembley stadium for England.

Italy beat Belgium while Spain win Switzerland on penalties to reach di last four of di competition.

Dis two teams neva lose any match yet for di tournament but one of dem unbeaten record go end tomorrow.

Di two teams don score 23 goals between them to reach dis stage for di competition.

Wetin di coaches tok?

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We score two [against Belgium] and we for score more. I feel say we fully deserve di victory. Spain dey next, but di more you progress, di more difficult e be."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "We dey proud. E dey ridiculous to think say we, or any of di semi-finalists, go sign for just getting to dis stage - all of us wan reach final and win."

Form guide

Italy: WWWWWW

Spain: DWWDDW

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Possible line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (injury)

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Doubtful: Sarabia (injury)

Match prediction

So ahead of di semi-final clash BBC Pidgin tok to football sabi pesin Deji Faremi to tell us about im prediction and who go win di tie.

"I dey tip Italy to win dem look like di the best side for di tournament so far. Di playing style and pattern dey clear.

Against Belgium, di number one team for di world dem show say dia quality.

Meanwhile for Spain dem bin struggle for di group stage. Even though say dem don score plenty goals dia attack no too sharp like dat.

E go dey close, because na semifinal, but I believe say Italy go win." E tok.