Top scorer in Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Schick, Harry Kane na di top contenders for Golden Boot award

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, (left) Czech player Schick,( middle) Ronaldo (Right) Kane

With only one game to go for Euro 2020, di big question wey many football fans go find out on Sunday apart from who go win di Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy na di Golden Boot award.

Well a couple of players dey fight for di award.

One of di major contenders na ogbonge Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic player Patrick Schick.

Dis two players dey top di goal scoring charts wit five goals but Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling dey close for corner.

Tori be say e dey look like say Ronaldo go win di award.

Dat na because if two or more players get di same number of goals, according to UEFA, dem go den determine di winner by di number of assists, followed by fewest minutes played and finally goals in di qualification phase.

Ronaldo get one assist to im name meaning im go win di award ahead of di Czech player.

But in order for Kane to win di award, im go need to score twice for di final against Italy or score once and register two assists. If im score one goal and assist one, Ronaldo go still win di award sake of di few minutes wey im play.

Di Golden Boot award na award for player wey score di highest goal during di tournament.

So who dey top di list for Euro 2020?

