Euro 2020 final England vs Denmark Highlights: Why Uefa fit sanction di Three Lions afta semi-final match

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel during match Euro 2020 wit England

Uefa don charge England afta e show say dia fans point one laser pointer at Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Television picture show green light on Schmeichel face just before Harry Kane take di extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel save di spot-kick but Kane score di rebound as England win 2-1 to reach Sunday final against Italy.

Uefa also charge England wit causing "disturbance" during Denmark national anthem and setting off fireworks.