Nnamdi Kanu Ipob: Lawyer hope to bail Biafra separatist, UK Parliament wan discuss im mata

8 July 2021, 19:00 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu for Federal High Court Abuja

Over 50 lawyers na im go appear to defend di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu for court.

Na so im Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor tell BBC Pidgin on Thursday.

Ejiofor tok dis wen im dey confirm di tori say di Ipob leader go soon get bail from detention.

"We dey very certain say Mazi Nnamdi Kanu go soon come out of detention.

"Na one thing to make allegations and na anoda thing to establish those allegation.

"Federal goment no fit come say Kanu jump bail wen everybody know wetin happen for im house. How dem want take tok say im jump bail.

"We go file application for di bail of Nnamdi Kanu once di trial begin on di 26 of July," Ejiofor tok.

Nigeria keep Nnamdi Kanu for dia secret police [DSS] custody as pesin of interest until 26 July wen im court trial on criminal charges go resume.

Di number of Lawyers wey go represent Nnamdi Kanu

Wetin we call dis foto, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lawyer to Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

Im say over fifty Lawyers wey get beta understanding about dis matter na im go dey court to defend Kanu.

Ejiofor say Lawyers na both from Nigeria and abroad.

"We get very sophisticated lawyers wey go represent Nnamdi Kanu for di matter." Di Lawyer tok.

"We get more dan 50 Lawyers wey go represent Kanu and some of di Lawyers dey come from Isreal, Europe and oda part of di world.

"By di time we apply for di bail and court no gree we go carry our appeal go higher court.

"We go exhaust all constitutional means to get our client out of detention."

Nnamdi Kanu dey alive?

Ifeanyi Ejiofor say him client Nnamdi Kanu still dey detention even though im health dey go bad.

Im tok say Kanu need medical attention wey im clients dey believe sey im go get.

"Im condition still dey bad and im need urgent medical attention.

"We don already dey take steps to ensure sey dat one happen within di shortest possible tim," Ejiofor tok.

Nnamdi Kanu matter for UK Parliament

Wia dis foto come from, UK Parliament Wetin we call dis foto, Lord David Alton of Liverpool

Member of UK Parliament Lord David Alton don present Nnamdi Kanu mata for di parliament.

Lord Alton dey ask whether di British goment dey aware of di Ipob leader.

And whether im dey get assistance from di British embassy for Nigeria.

Di MP tell BBC say im make di presentation to get answer whether di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu follow international procedures.

Wia dis foto come from, UK Parliament/Website Wetin we call dis foto, Questions wey Lord Alton present before UK Parliament Website

"Di method wey Nigeria goment take arrest Kanu no clear," Lord Alton tok.

Di UK Parliament go answer Lord Alton kwesion about Nnamdi Kanu matter on July 19.

Dat day na seven days to di Ipob leader trial for Nigeria.

Already many pipo including Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka don criticise di way and manner Nigeria moment take 'arrest' di Ipob leader.

"I tink say dem kidnap Nnamdi Kanu and dat one dey wrong internationally and e dey wrong morally," Prof. Soyinka tok.

Kanu lawyer say: "Forget all those tok wey dem (federal goment) dey tok.

"Dem know wetin dem wan do. Na wetin make dem carry my client go court without telling me."

But im lawyer also say im no like as goment dey treat Nnamdi Kanu -

"See wetin happen for open court di oda day.

Dem cover im face like sey na terrorist. We all know Section 36 (5) of di Constitution presume Kanu innocent until dem prove am guilty."

