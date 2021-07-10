Chris Eubank son Sebastian don die for Dubai, tributes pour in for am

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Boxer Chris Eubank son Sebastian don die, few days before im 30th birthday, im papa representatives don tok.

Sebastian wey bin follow im papa for back also become professional boxer imsef.

Di British middleweight Eubank Snr tok say im and im family dey "devastated" to hear of im son death for Dubai - wia im dey live.

And Chris Eubank Jnr tweet: "Rest easy little brother, I love you and we go miss you always."

Sebastian, di third-eldest of Eubank Snr children, leave behind im wife Salma and son Raheem wey dem born one month ago, according to Eubank Snr.

The Sun newspaper bin report say dem find di deadibodi of Sebastian afta im drown for beach.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Sebastian Eubank follow im papa footsteps to become professional boxer

For statement Eubank Snr say: "Sebastian grow up for Hove in England but in di last few years e don settle down for Dubai.

"Ontop say im na personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian na also deep thinker wey like to challenge di way most pipo dey reason.

Im mama Karron Meadows tok say: "Our whole family dey grieve for di big loss of our son and brother, Sebastian."

Boxing colleagues and professionals react

Former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe, YouTuber and boxer KSI dey among those wey pay tribute to Sebastian.

"E really turn me for belle to hear di tori say Seb Eubank don die. Thoughts and Prayers go out to Chris and family," Calzaghe tok.

Sebastian promoters and agents, Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, describe am as "true gentleman and sincere human being".

Promoter Eddie Hearn add im own: "I dey sad by di news of Seb Eubank death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to im family and friends."