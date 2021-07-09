Michael Olise: Crystal Palace sign Nigerian-born player for £8m - Tins you need know about am
19-years-old Michael Olise don become di first signing for crystal palace manager Patrick Vieira after e move from Reading to London.
Di left foot player go hope to leave im mark on the English Premier League with im new club
Dis na some interesting facts about di footballer.
Where Michael Olise come from?
E fit represent four kontris - Dem born Michael Olise for England for 2001 to a Nigerian father and France-Algerian mother.
Dis one make Olise eligible to represent Nigeria; England, France and Algeria for international football and e don already play for France youth teams.
Olise go join 'African brothers' for Crystal Palace
Michael Olise brother, Richard Olise also be footballer wey dey ply im trade for England lower divisions.
Olise for im new team Crystal Palace go join anoda player with Nigerian roots Eberechi Eze.
Oda African players for Palace include Ivory Coast's Wilfred Zaha and Ghanaian Jordan Ayew.
Olise bin receive Super Eagles call-up?
For nations cup qualifier against Benin and Lesotho, Nigerian coaches list Michael Olise as one of di players on stand-by for di matches.
Dis one mean say na player wey dem want to wear green and white jersey and if dem bin cap am, e for no dey eligible to play for oda kontris.
Improved Fifa rating
Im rating for FIFA game don improve - di player bin get 65/100 for im rating for FIFA 20 game but for 2021 version of di game dem move am up to 72 wey show serious improvement for im career.