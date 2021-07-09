Italy vs England: How to watch Euro 2020 final, prediction & team news

9 July 2021, 19:59 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Italy go jam England for Wembley stadium London on Sunday for di Euro 2020 final match

All eyes go dey on, London Wembley stadium di venue for dis year Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Dis na di first time for di history of di continental competition wey England go play for final.

Since dia 1966 FIFA World Cup victory for di old Wembley Stadium, England don lose five semi-finals of major tournaments:

EURO '68 and '96, 1990 and 2018 World Cup and di 2019 UEFA Nations League.

But dem still dey unbeaten for dis competition.

So far dem don beat teams like Germany, Ukraine and Denmark for extra time on Wednesday night, to end dia 55 years of heartbreak.

Meanwhile for Italy, na only once dem don win di EURO title for 1968 wen dem host di competition.

Dem also lose di finals for 2000 and 2012, although since dem become continental champions dem don go on to win two of dia four World Cups titles.

Di Azzurri beat Spain on penalties on Tuesday and dat win, technically, pause dia 13-game winning run (and record of 15 EURO victories in a row, including qualifiers), dem still dey unbeaten in 33 games.

Where to watch di game for TV?

Fans fit watch di final for live for Nigeria wit Cable company DSTV for SuperSport channel 204.

Match prediction

Italy and England na di two best teams for dis competition, so dem deserve to dey final.

Na so football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin wen we interview am.

According to Deji e say both teams bin face major test and bin dig deep to win dia semi- final matches.

When we ask how im feel say di final go be dis na wetin im tok.

"I feel say dis final go dey very close e fit even go to extra time - as we don see for some of di matches for di Euros". e tok

"Di difference between di two teams dey very small". na wetin im add put

Prediction - (1-1). Italy go win on penalties 5-3.

Possible line-up for Italy vs England

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Wetin di managers tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach tok say: "We don dey work towards dis for many years so we dey very happy and I thank di players for wetin dem do so far.

We neva win anything yet; we gatz win on Sunday to say di tournament na success.

England go get support from di whole stadium. E dey left to put dem under pressure.

Final dey different from oda games, we gatz play wit focus but also wit joy because you go only win final if you enta di pitch and enjoy am."

Gareth Southgate, England manager tok say: "We need to enjoy di fact say we dey final but one big hurdle dey wait for us to conquer.