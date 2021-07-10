Winbledom 2021 scores: Ashleigh Barty beat Pliskova to win Wimbledon ladies tennis title



Ashleigh Barty don win her first Wimbledon title.

Barty beat Karolina Pliskova inside tensed final on Saturday 10 July, 2021.

She don become di first Australian women champion since 41 years.

Barty win di first 14 points to take early charge inside a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win.

Dis dey happun on di 50th anniversary wen idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley first win hia.

By winning Wimbledon, Ashleigh Barty has fulfilled her childhood dream

"Dis dey incredible," Barty, wey bin drop to her knees in tears, tok.

" E take me a long time to begin tok am, to dare to dream am and say am."

After climbing up into di stands to hug her team, she tell di Centre Court crowd:

"I bin no sleep a lot last night, I bin dey think of all di what-ifs.

"I hope I make Evrione proud.

"I gatz to thank evri single pesin inside stadium.

"Una don make my dream so special."