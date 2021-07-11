Argentina vs Brazil Copa América final: Messi win international trophy, match highlights

11 July 2021, 07:30 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi finally shine for im kontri with im first international title

Lionel Messi don end wait to win im first major international title.

Argentina win over Brazil for di Copa America final inside Maracana stadium for Rio na im make di difference for Messi.

Messi, age 34, fall for ground in joy when refree blow full-time.

Na so m team mates rush am and lift am comot for ground in celebration of im win afta 10 major tournaments wit no victory.

Dis one also epp to end Argentina 28-year wait since di last time dem win any competition.

Messi collect di player of di tournament award afta di four goals im score for di competition.

But na Angel di Maria goal be di match winner with im super lob, afta beautiful pass e collect from Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi get chance to score anoda one but e fall for ground, odawise e for be di peferct finale for di Argentina captain.

Defending champions Brazil disappoint well-well.

Di only good chance wey dem create no pass when Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa force Emi Martinez into action.

Messi opposite number 10 and former Barcelona team-mate Neymar kneel down for ground, begin cry when di match end.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Neymar Jr cry afta dem blow full-time whistle

Im sef need to find im first international victory as e no follow Brazil play for dia 2019 Copa win because of injury.

Di two players, wey play togeda for Nou Camp between 2013 and 2017 hug demsef for long time after di match.

About 7,000 invited guests na im watch di match live for stadium.

Dis na because of Covid-19 restrictions, but na di first match of di tournament to even get fans inside di stadium.

Dem delay di tournament by one year because of di coronavirus pandemic.

And na last minute Brazil become host after dem move di rights from former co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi win player of di torunament award for Copa America

Messi finally shine for international stage

E dey clear from how Argentina take celebrate for full-time, say Messi na who dem focus on.

Di whole team bin desire for dia legend to win something for im kontri.

Na 15 years ago Messi first represent Argentina for major tournament.

And after four World Cups and six Copa America appearances, and 53 matches, im don finally win im first major international cup.

Dis na wetin Messi and im kontri don dey find.

Im na one of di most decorated and brilliant players of di modern era with im 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and six Ballons d'Or,

But many bin kwesion why im no dey deliver for international level.