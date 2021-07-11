Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to win 20th Grand Slam title

  • By Jonathan Jurejko
  • BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic celebrates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Novak Djokovic drop just two sets during di last two weeks on e way to di title

Novak Djokovic don win e sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories afta e fight back to beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Di 34-year-old Serb win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of passionate and gingered 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, receive loud backing but no fit maintain e advantage for im first major final.

Top seed Djokovic now don win all three Grand Slam men's titles for 2021.