Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to win 20th Grand Slam title
- By Jonathan Jurejko
- BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic don win e sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories afta e fight back to beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy.
Di 34-year-old Serb win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of passionate and gingered 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.
Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, receive loud backing but no fit maintain e advantage for im first major final.
Top seed Djokovic now don win all three Grand Slam men's titles for 2021.