Italy vs England: Italy win Euro 2020 on penalties

11 July 2021, 22:03 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PAUL ELLIS

Italy na di new champions of Europe afta dem beat England 3-2 on penalties.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarunmma save crucial penalty from Bukayo Saka to send di Italians into jubilation.

Afta 120mins, nothing fit separate England and Italy as di final of Euro 2020 enter enter extra-time.

Dis na di seventh Euros final wey go enter etra-time as di match end 1-1 during regulation time.

England bin take di lead as early as di second minute through Luke Shaw.

Di Manchester United left back ghost in behind di Italy defence and hit half-volley from Kieran Trippier cross.

England look like dem go go on from dia to consolidate on dia early lead but di Italians wey enjoy much of di possession son equalise.

Di goal no look pretty but Italy no go care as Leonardo Bonucci tap in from close range to level di scores for di 67th minute.