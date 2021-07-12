Highest goal scorer in Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo win Euro 2020 Golden Boot

12 July 2021, 07:00 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo score five goals for Portugal for Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo win Uefa Euro 2020 Golden Boot wit five goals for di tournament.

Ronaldo score dis goals in only four games during di Euro 2020 to finish as Top Scorer.

Di Portugal strike first goal and second goal for di tournament na against Hungary for dia opening Group D match wey dem win 3-0.

Dat take in, all-time EURO finals goals to new record of 11 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo no stop dia im add one more to im total with di opening goal of dia 4-2 defeat to Germany on Match-day two.

And then score twice from penalty spot for dia 2-2 draw wit France on Match-day three.

Those two goals against Les Bleus take Ronaldo all-time goal scoring record for im kontri to 109 goals.

E don equal di world-record mark wey former Iran striker Ali Daei bin set.

And although di Czech Republic Patrik Schick also score five goals for di tournament.

Ronaldo finish out in front sake of im assist against Germany, and also im play fewer minutes pass Schick.

Winners of UEFA European Championship top scorers