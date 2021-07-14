Hibernian vs Arsenal: Arthur Okonkwo make mistake for im debut for di Gunners pre-season friendly match

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo debut no go well for am.

Im mistake lead to di Gunners 2-1 defeat for dia first pre-season friendly ahead of di new season.

Tori be say Okonkwo wey sign new long-term deal last week wit di Gunners, make im first-team debut.

Di Nigerian bin im shine well-well for di club youth ranks last season.

Na di 19-year-old mistake give Hibs shock lead against di Premier League side.

As di ball bounce to am from one tricky back pass, Okonkwo bin try to volley di ball clear.

But, im miss im kick, and e allow Martin Boyle to dey through on goal to tap into di empty net.

Di match dey come just two days afta di Euro 2020 final.

Arsenal bin begin dia preparations for di new campaign wit a game against Scottish Premiership team Hibernian.

Dis no be di first time im dey travel wit di match day squad, in fact him don travel wit dem many times as dia third goalkeeper.

Even wit dis bad start, im get big opportunity ahead of am afta e sign long-term deal wit di club.

Him dey expected to dey involved wit di first-team squad more regularly.

Mikel Arteta bin tell di Gunners official website last week say: "We don welcome Arthur to di first-team squad.

"We dey very happy say another academy player don come through our system for dis club."

"Together wit Arthur huge talent and hard work, we thank our colleagues for di academy for developing Arthur in recent years to get to dis stage.

"Dem dey do great work wit di players development dia and dem suppose dey really proud.

"Arthur dey work and travel a lot with di first team last season and we all don see im quality first hand.

"Im be strong young goalkeeper wey get great potential and we dey happy say im sign new deal."

"Arthur go now join us every single day for training, where we go watch am as im continue to develop and improve his goalkeeping.

"I know all our fans go join me to congratulate Arthur for dis positive step for im career." Arteta tok.

Facts about Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

PLAYER PROFILE

Name- Arthur Okonkwo

Squad number-33

Date of Birth- September 9, 2001

Place of Birth- London

Okonkwo na tall and modern goalkeeper, na 2018/19 season e get im breakthrough season.

Na dat period im, show im worth for both di under-18 and under-23 level.

Arthur wey be 6ft 6in tall, make 14 appearances across all competitions last season, wia im keep seven clean sheets and concede 12 goals.

Him keep clean sheet for Premier League 2 debut at just 17 years of age, and concede just once more for im next three league outings.