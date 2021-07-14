President Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria leader dinner wit lawmakers - Highlights

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari invite Lawmakers of the 9th Assembly to dinner on Tuesday evening.

Di chopulate hold for di Conference Centre of di Presidential Villa.

Dis na som of di things wey President Buhari tok.

1. SECURITY:

Oga Presido tok say him administration go do evritin wey di within dia power to make sure say insecurity go end.

And di pipo wey dey cause dis katakata and criminal activities go face di music. Buhari add.

Di Nigerian leader say e dey painful to see how insecurity don affect di way wey goment wan take build infrastructure.

"Some of di pipo wey dey cause dis insecurity problem dey do am becos of wetin dem go benefit.

"Odas dey do am to spoil di ideologies of goment." Buhar tok.

"Anytin wey dem dey tink dia actions no fit threaten dis kontri".

2. NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CLAP

Oga presido describe di National Assembly as "full partners of National Development".

Buhari clap hands for di 9th Assembly sake of say dem dey do dia work well wit maturity and competence.

For di minority parties, him thank dem for dia cooperation.

Di duty to check and balance each oda no bi a call to fight , so make quarrel no follow wen dem no agree during consultation, engagements.

3. ACHIEVEMENTS TOK

Oga Presido tok say di National Assembly don achieve plenti things wey include.

Di return of Nigeria budget cycle to January to December, di amendment of di Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), Di Nigeria Police Act, di Finance Act, di Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract Act and odas.

4. TIME TO REVIEW JOINT COMMITMENT

As di second legislative year of di 9th Assembly don end president Buhari tok say make dem join bodi as legislators to review shared commitments, look wetin dem don achieve and wetin still remain.

5. COLLABORATION