Unilag close down school, after three test positive for Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di University of Lagos (Unilag) don order all students to vacate di school with immediate effect after three students test positive to Coronavirus.

Di instruction come after di Senate - wey get di power over education - do meeting on Wednesday 14 July.

Chairman of di university chapter of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Dele Ashiru, wey follow dey part of di Senate, confam di tori give BBC.

"Di senate dey convinced say if di university no dey closed down, di school fit see plenty cases of Covid-19".

Oga Shiru say afta one Unilag student wey feel say im get malaria go hospital for treatment, doctors come do more test, confam say na Covid-19 im get.

Dis one make di school to trace di room of di students, wey dem come see say two oda roommates get coronavirus.

Lectures go continue for students but e go happun virtually from 26 July.

Di school refuse to confam if di Delta variant na im dey behind di cases wey dem torchlight for di school.

Lagos state authorities bin announce on Tuesday say dem fit enta third wave of di Covid-19 pandemic inside di southwest Nigerian state.