Lewis Hamilton: Formula driver suffer racist abuse online afta im British Grand Prix win

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lewis Hamilton victory for Silverstone cut Max Verstappen championship lead to eight points

Lewis Hamilton don suffer racist abuse on social media afta im victory for Sunday British Grand Prix.

Di incident come one week afta England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka suffer racial abuse afta all of dem miss dia penalty for di Three Lions' Euro 2020 final shootout defeat against Italy.

Hamilton bin receive 10-second penalty afta im collision wit title rival Max Verstappen during di first lap of di race, wey lead to crashing out of di Dutchman

See how Mercedees, F1 and FIA react?

Mercedes, F1 and governing body di FIA condemn di abuse "for di strongest possible terms".

"These pipo no get place for our sport," na so dem write for joint statement.

"We want make dem hold di pipo wey dey involved for dia action.

"Formula One, di FIA, di drivers and di teams dey work to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and dis kain online abuse we must torchlight am so dat dem know say e dey unacceptable and stop am."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff tell BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We don see am for football for di European Championship and di abuse no dey acceptable, and di same yesterday, and I still dey question am whether some pipo no just understand.

"Dis no dey acceptable and we go react to am."

Verstappen team Red Bull Racing say dem dey "belly no sweet dem at all and dem dey sad" sake of di abuse wey dem give Hamilton.

"Even though say we be rivals on-track, we all dey united against racism," di team tok for statement. "We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our team, our competitors and our fans.

"Excuse no dey for am, space no dey racism for our sport and those responsible dem suppose hold dem accountable."

Facebook, wey be say na dem get Instagram for statement tok say: "Di racist abuse wey Hamilton susuffer during and afta di British Grand Prix dey unacceptable and we don remove some of di comments from Instagram.

"In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts wey constantly dey break our rules, we get safety features, including comment filters and message controls, wey mean say nobody fit see dis kain abuse.

"No single tin fit fix dis challenge overnight but we dey committed to di work to keep our community safe from abuse."

Dem carry Verstappen go hospital for precautionary checks afta im suffer impact of 51G for di crash, but dem later release am without any major injuries.

Hamilton 10-second penalty see am drop to fourth place afta im pit stop, but di seven-time world champion fight back to overtake Ferrari Charles Leclerc wit two laps remaining to secure victory.