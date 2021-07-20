Uefa goal of the season: Pogba, Alli & Roofe get nomination for best goal

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some players wey Uefa nominae dia goal as goal of di season

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, Tottenham Dele Alli and Rangers forward Kemar Roofe na some of di pipo wey dey in di running for Uefa goal of di season award.

Pogba finish from outside di box for France against Switzerland for Euro 2020 dey among di 10 nominees for di prize.

Roofe goal from di halfway line for di Europa League group game wit Standard Liege on 22 October 2020 also feature too.

Alli bicycle kick against Wolfsberger for di same competition on 24 February also make di 2020-21 list.

One female player makes di list - she be Bayern Munich Sarah Zadrazil for her finish against Chelsea for di Champions League.

Only goal wey dem score for Uefa club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 na dem dey eligible for consideration.

Fans fit watch all di goals and vote for di best for Uefa website. Di deadline for voting na 09:00 BST (8pm Nigeria time) on 29 July.

List of nominees

Porto Mehdi Taremi v Chelsea, Champions League, 13 April 2021

One spectacular 93rd-minute overhead kick give Porto a 1-0 for dia quarter-final second leg. Di goal no dey enough to stop Chelsea from qualifying 2-1 on aggregate on dia way to win di Champions League.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Czech Republic Patrik Schick (second goal) v Scotland, Euro 2020, 14 June 2021

Schick bin already score to put im kontri ahead wit a header wen im seal victory wit one stunning goal from near di halfway line for Hampden Park.

Rangers Kemar Roofe v Standard Liege, Europa League, 22 October 2020

One outrageous strike from di halfway line give Roofe side a 2-0 win for Belgium. Im score di goal from distance of 54.6 yards, di longest distance ever for any goal for di Europa League.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Germany Florian Wirtz (second goal) v Netherlands, European U21 Championship, 3 June 2021

Wirtz classy low finish from di edge of di box double Germany lead for dia European Under-21 Championship semi-final. Germany go ahead to win 2-1 before dem beat Portugal for di final.

Tottenham Dele Alli v Wolfsberger, Europa League, 24 February 2021

Alli score one wonderful overhead kick as Spurs cruise enter di Europa League last 16 wit 8-1 aggregate win over dia Austrian opponents.

Italy Lorenzo Insigne v Belgium, Euro 2020, 2 July 2021

Insigne run from di halfway line before im curl in one of di goals of Euro 2020 during run wey end wit di Azzurri wey win di tournament.

France Paul Pogba v Switzerland, Euro 2020, 28 June 2021

During a classic last-16 tie, Pogba glorious finish from outside di box put France 3-1 ahead - but Switzerland come back to 3-3, den knock di world champions out of Euro 2020 on penalties.

Bayern Munich Sarah Zadrazil v Chelsea, Women's Champions League, 2 May 2021

Na swerving 25-yard strike via di underside of di bar. However,e no dey enough to prevent Chelse from progressing to dia first Women Champions League final.

Barcelona Ferrao v Dobovec, Futsal Champions League, 28 April 2021

Ferrao high-quality volley help holders Barcelona beat Slovenia Dobovec 2-0 for di quarter-finals of di Futsal Champions League.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Braga Paulinho v Leicester, Europa League, 26 November 2020

Paulinho finish off one lovely team goal for a classic group-stage match wey end 3-3.