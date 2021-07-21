NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo shine as Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win dia first title for 50 years

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 points as di Milwaukee Bucks claim dia first NBA title for 50 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo score 50 points as di Milwaukee Bucks win dia first NBA title for 50 years with 105-98 victory ova di Suns.

Di Bucks seal di 4-2 series win in front of crowd wey reach 17,000 as 65,000 celebrate outside di Fiserv Forum.

Tori be say dem be di fifth team to win di best-of-seven finals series afta dem lose their first two matches.

"I dey happy say I help dis team for Milwaukee," na so Antetokounmpo.

Di Suns bin dey eye dia first NBA crown for dia 53-year history, afta dem don lose NBA Finals series for 1976 and 1993.

But, dem bin not fit stop Antetokounmpo, wey become only di seventh player to register 50 points for a Finals game.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bucks seal di 4-2 series win in front of crowd wey reach 17,000

And dat na di third game for di series wey di 26-year-old don manage at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo now don join di likes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon to collect a regular season MVP, NBA Finals MVP and NBA defensive player of di year awards.

"I want thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want thank my team-mates for playing hard wit me," Antetokounmpo tok.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer describe di Greek forward as "special human being".

"I don learn so much from am. Him na special leader," e tok.

"These players na champions every day. Dem work hard to improve every day."

Na wen Budenholzer be four years old na im wen NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson bin lead di Bucks to dia only previous NBA title for 1971, Dat time some of di current players' parents dem neva born dem sef.

How Milwaukee celebrates di NBA title?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fans hala "Bucks in six, Bucks in six" repeatedly throughout di game

Unlike di 2020 NBA Finals wey dem bin play am without fans, di Bucks' win cause wild party inside di arena and for di streets of Milwaukee.

More than 10% of di city population, gada for Deer District outside Fiserv Forum, some fans bin wait in line for five hours before di game to ensure say dem get seats.

Isaiah Tyler, one 43-year-old painter wey dem born and raise for di city, say: "Dis na history. I grow up here and don see many bad games - so dis na pay-off."

"Milwaukee na very segregated city, so to see us all together, all races, for one cause, dis na how di world suppose be."

Tom Cogdall, one 63-year-old retired Army officer wey dey live for Milwaukee, add say: "I remember 1971. Dat na 50 years ago, we need am."

Best fotos from Bucks first NBA title win in 50 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks hold di Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award and di Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy