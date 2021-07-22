Tokyo Olympics: When be Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony?

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di largest sporting event for di world, di Olympic Games, go officially begin in less than 24 hours for Tokyo wit di opening ceremony afta dem postpone di games for a year sake of Covid pandemic.

Sports fans around di world dey prepare to support dia kontries for different events, from football to athletics to gymnastics, di events boku well-well.

Di only comma wey don comot ahead of di opening ceremony na say both di director and composer of di show don step down from dia positions.

Authorities dia bin pursue director Kentaro Kobayashi on Thursday sake of im past comments wey "ridicule di painful facts of history," according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. Local media reports say im bin make anti-Semitic comments for one 1998 comedy act about di Holocaust.

Kobayashi later apologize for im comments for statement.

Where dem go hold di Olympics opening ceremony?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games opening ceremony go take place on Friday 23 July 2021.

Na for di main Olympic stadium, wey go host athletics and football di opening ceremony go happun.

But, already di first events, like football and softball tournaments, actually don start couple of days earlier on Wednesday 21 July.

Di Games go end wit di closing ceremony on Sunday 8 August.

Tori be say di opening ceremony dey scheduled to last three hours.

Time and how to watch di Olympics opening ceremony?

Di opening ceremony go start, 8pm Japanese time, dat means e go start around, 12pm West African time

Cable company DSTV go carry di ceremony live for Supersports channels for Nigeria and sports fans fit tune in to watch as e happun live and direct.

Who dey allowed to attend di Olympics opening ceremony?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fans no dey allowed to watch di 2020 Olympics sake of concerns of rising Covid cases for Japan.

Already sef dem don ban International fans from going to di Games, but tori be say about 10,000 pipo go watching di opening ceremony for d main stadium, wey get capacity of 68,000.