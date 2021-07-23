Jadon Sancho: Manchester United complete £73m signing of England winger from Borussia Dortmund

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jadon Sancho return to north-west England from Germany afta im bin play for Manchester City

England winger Jadon Sancho tok say joining Manchester United na "dream come true" after e complete im £73m move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho na di second most expensive English player of all time behind e new United team-mate Harry Maguire.

Im join United on five-year deal.

"I go always dey grateful to Dortmund say dem give me di opportunity to play first-team football, although I always know say I go return to England," 21-years-old Sancho tok.

"Di chance to join Manchester United na dream come true and I just no fit wait to perform for Premier League.

"Dis na young and exciting squad and I know, together, we fit develop into something special to bring di success wey di fans deserve."

United agreed di fee for Sancho on 1 July and e five-year contract wit di club get a further 12 month option.

Di completion of di deal bring end to United long chase of former Manchester City player Sancho. Dem bin dey expected to sign am last summer but dem no agree a fee.

Sancho score 50 goals and register 57 assists for 137 appearances for Dortmund.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say Old Trafford go give Sancho "di platform im need to release e untapped talent".

"Jadon represent di type of player I wan bring to di club - im be forward player for di best traditions of Manchester United," Solskjaer tell di club website.

"Im go form integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to see am blossom. Im goals and assists records speak for themselves and e go also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to di team."

Sancho return to di English game come after im help di national team reach di final of di European Championship, wia Italy beat dem on penalties.