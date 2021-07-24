Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: China Yang Qian win di first Gold Medal of 2020 Olympics

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Qian of China take di gold for di women 10m air rifle final

China Yang Qian don win di first Gold Medal of Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

Qian of China take di gold for di women 10m air rifle final to collect di first gold medal of di 2020 Summer Games for di Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Na Anastasiia Galashina of Russia win silver, while Nina Christen of Switzerland win di bronze medal. Qian score of 251.8 set new Olympics record. Galashina score 251.1, while Christen record a 230.6 mark.

Mary Carolynn Tucker score 166.0 and finish sixth, wey make her di highest-ranking American for di event.

Di air rifle na one of three shooting events for di Olympics, along wit pistol and shotgun.

Rifle and pistol go see competitors shoot at one stationary target, while shotgun requires dem to fire moving targets.

Na two rifle distances: 10 meters and 50 meters, di 50m go require make shooters fire from three different positions: standing, kneeling and lying flat on di ground.

For di 2016 Games for Rio de Janeiro, American Virginia Thrasher bin win gold, while Chinese competitors Du Li and Yi Siling take silver and bronze, respectively.