Tokyo Olympics: Simon Biles dey out of di women's team final as final as Russian Olympic Committee win gold

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American ogbonge gymnast Simon Biles comot from di competition ground before her team go compete for di gymnastics women's team final for Tokyo 2020.

Biles bin comot from di arena to enta treatment room even though she bin no get any physical injury.

Dis na afta she score her lowest score for her Olympic career on top vault wia she fail to land wella.

According BBC tori pesin, John Watson, she later comot di treatment room to support her team as she bin dey press her ankle.

Howeva, dem no gree her participate, and replace her with Jordan Chiles, and di USA team claim silver for di event.

Biles na di most successful US gymnast for history and she don gbab four gold medals and one bronze for di Rio 2016 Olympics.

Di 24 year old don reach all five of her individual finals and go compete next week Thursday.