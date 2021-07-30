Ben White: Arsenal sign England defender from Brighton for £50m deal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal don sign England defender Ben White from Brighton for £50m.

Di 23-year-old, wey e bin late call-up to Gareth Southgate England Euro 2020 squad, don agree for long-term contract at Emirates Stadium.

Di Gunners agree one deal in principle last month with di move wey dem complete afta White return from holiday.

"Ben na top target for us and e dey great say we don complete im signing," manager Mikel Arteta tell di club website.

"Ben na intelligent defender wey dey very comfortable with di ball for im feet and im style fit perfectly with us.

"And of course, e dey still young, so im age and profile fit with wetin we dey build here. We all dey look forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans."

Di transfer complete a meteoric rise for di defender, wey Southampton release as a teenager before Brighton sign am for 2016.

E spend time out on loan for Newport and Peterborough before joining Leeds on loan for dia Championship-winning season for 2019-20.

White performances for Elland Road attract interest from some number of clubs, including Leeds demselves, but di defender instead sign a new four year contract with di Seagulls last September.

Dat deal put Brighton for strong negotiating position dis summer and e dey understandable say dem reject two bids from di Gunners before dem finally reach agreement upon interest from oda Premier League clubs.

White earn im first call-up to di England squad as part of Southgate provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, appearing in warm-up wins against Austria and Romania.

E bin first dey among di seven players cut from di final squad before e return as a replacement for di injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, though e no make appearance for di tournament.

White na Arsenal third signing of di summer afta di arrival of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and left-back Nuno Tavares fron from Benfica.