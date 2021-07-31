Blessing Okagbare Olympic games Tokyo 2020 hopes crash after she fail drug test

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Okagbare ran in the Olympic 100m heats before being suspended

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare don comot from di Tokyo Olympics after dem suspend her because she fail drug test.

Di Nigerian bin don win her 100m heat on Friday and bin dey scheduled to race for di semi-finals on Saturday.

Di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) say di 32-year-old bin test positive for human growth hormone following one out-of-competition test on 19 July.

Di AIU say dem inform Okagbare of her provisional suspension on Saturday.

Dem add say dem no go make any further comment at dis stage.

Okagbare, wey be Olympic long jump silver medallist for Beijing for 2008, bin record time of 11.05 seconds for her 100m heat and bin dey set to line up against Asher-Smith and Elaine Thompson-Herath from Jamaica for di first semi-final.

For di list of banned substances, human growth hormone dey reduce body fat, increase muscle mass and strength and dey help in recovery, according to di World Anti-Doping Agency.

Di news comes two days after 10 other Nigerian athletes bin dey declared ineligible for di Games.

Di AIU rule say dem bin dey no dey able to take part in di games because dem no comply with out-of-competition drug testing requirements ahead of di start of di Olympics.