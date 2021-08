Tokyo 2020: Samuel Takyi don secure Ghana first Olympic medal since 1992

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel Takyi

20-year-old Samuel Takyi don end Ghana 29 year wait for Olympic medal.

E sure for Ghana as Takyi beat Colombia David Avila Ceiber for di featherweight boxing division of di Tokyo 2020 Olympics to get sure place for di semi-final.

Na from di back wey Takyi take win 32-year old two-time Olympic Colombian champion on a 3-2 split decision victory for di early hours of Sunday.

As e secure dis semi-final spot, Takyi dey guaranteed of at least bronze medal before e go take on American Duke Ragan for dia semi-final fight on Tuesday, August 3.

Dis one na because for boxing for di Olympics, both di pesin wen win and loss go get bronze medals.