Mexico vs USA: Miles Robinson score di winning goal for America for extra time for di Gold Cup final

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, United States celebrate afta dem beat Mexico for di Gold Cup final

United States beat Mexico 1-0 for extra time to win di Concacaf Gold Cup for a seventh time.

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson head in di winning goal after 118 minutes for Las Vegas, im third international goal for im kontri.

Di US win na dia first for di tournament for North American, central American and Caribbean countries since 2017.

"I no really know wetin happen - some crazy emotions but I dey happy we get di W," na so Robinson tok.

"We bin dey focus a lot on set pieces. I know say If I get any opening, I fit finish one and Kellyn [Acosta] put in a perfect ball so I just finish am."

Mexico - wey be di only nation wey don win di tournament more pass US - bin get best chance of di first half and one very good chance saved when US keeper Matt Turner save Rogelio Funes Mori header.