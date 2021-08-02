Blessing Oborududu win Nigeria first Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal

Nigerian athlete Blessing Oborududu don make history as she become di first to win Olympic medal for wrestling for her kontri.

Oborududu beat Battsetseg Soronzonbold from Mongolia for di semi-finals of di women's 68kg freestyle event to secure at least silver medal, di first for her kontri for di Tokyo Games.

Di Commonwealth champion Oborududu go face top seed Tamyra Stock Mensah for Tuesday final, after di American World champion overpower Alla Cherkasova from Ukraine 10-4 for di first semi-final.

Following her passage to di final, di 32-year-old Oborudud dey guaranteed to win silver, at least - di first wrestling medal for Nigeria history for di Olympics.

Dis history making effort by Oborududu dey come one day afta Ghana boxer, Samuel Takyi also dey guaranteed to win im kontri first medal since 1992.

Oborududu victory dey come at a time Nigerian contingent for dis year Olympics dey face mixed results.

Earlier on Monday di kontri women basketball team crash out of di Olympics afta dem lose dia final group match to Japan.

Di male basketball team also suffer di same fate on Saturday as dem too lose all three of dia group games.

Also, news of medal hopeful Blessing Okagbare failed drugs test hit di kontri hard as oda athletes bin don chop disqualification from di tournament because dem no comply wit out-of-competition drug testing.