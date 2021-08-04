Olympics 2020 medals: Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi, video of washing im ‘only’ Jersey for Tokyo games make pipo para

9 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi qualify for di shot-put event for Tokyo games

Di video of one Nigerian athlete wey dey wash wetin im claim be im 'only' jersey for Tokyo 2020 Olympics games dey make pipo tok.

Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi upload one short video for social media of imself dey wash im jersey for sink under running tap water.

Im caption di video: "When you qualify for Olympic Finals, but you only get one jersey."

Di video don make pipo para. Although Enekwechi don pull down di video for im social media handles but dat na afta many pipo don see am.

Dis video dey come afta im bin qualify for di final of di shot put event for di games afta im finish fourth position for B and rank seventh on di overall qualification log afta im hit di mark of 21.16 meters.

How Nigerians react?

Wia dis foto come from, Tik-tok

Tori be say dis no be di first time Nigerian athletes for Tokyo Olympics dey complain about logistical palava from di kontri sports administrators.

Blessing Okagbare bin earlier attack di Athletics Federation of Nigeria afta 10 of her colleagues chop disqualification sake of say dem no meet di Olympics doping tests requirement.

Many Nigerians don chook mouths ontop dis matter for social media @dimaluxuryh

Write say 'Dear Sport Minister, hide your face

And vanillababystores say "These guys dey win only through sheer will and determination. Nigeria no seem to offer any form of support to dia athletes."

"Dis kontri na wa!." Na so @banjokoelizabeth tok.

Anoda pesin @sarahordiah tok say "Dis dey sad! Go for gold, brother! Bring am in!"

Meanwhile @iamyetundeadebisi say "What a Kontri"

Who be Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi?

Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi na Nigerian shot put athlete wey don qualify for di finals of di Tokyo Olympics games wey go take place on August 5, 2021.

Dem born Enekwechi for New York inside United states of America for January 28, 1993, im be 28 years old.