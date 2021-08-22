Arsenal vs Chelsea: Lukaku score first goal as Chelsea comfortably beat Arsenal 2-0

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chants of Romelu Lukaku ring around di Emirates stadium as di Chelsea returnee mark im first start wit goal.

Lukaku wey join Chelsea from Inter Milan for £97.5m only need 15 minutes before e open di scoring for Chelsea.

Di 28-year old hold off Arsenal defender Pablo Mari as im run in to tap in Reece James cross.

For game wey dem play inside full house for Emirates stadium, Arsenal struggle to cut Chelsea open for di first half.

Di Gunners bin struggle to keep up wit Chelsea as dia push for equaliser see dem leave spaces for dia defence.

Chelsea capitalise on dia lapses as Mason Mount pick out James wey blast in di second goal for di Blues.

Lukaku for even score anoda goal but Arsenal goalkeeper save e header inside di penalty box.

Di defeat go boost Chelsea and Lukaku confidence as dem cruise to dia second league win of di season.

For Arsenal, dem don lose back-to-back matches for di new Premier League season as pressure now go begin mount on dia coach, Mikel Arteta.

Dis go be di first time wey Arsenal go lose dia opening two games of new season without scoring one goal.