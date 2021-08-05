Emilio Ballack: Eighteen-year-old son of Michael Ballack die for quad-bike accident

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Ballack retired in 2012

Emilio Ballack, di son of former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack, don die at di age of 18.

Di teenager bin involve for quad-bike accident wey police tell Reuters say take place for di early hours of Thursday morning south of Lisbon.

Michael Ballack former clubs Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen don send messages of condolence to di family.

Oliver Kahn, wey play alongside am for Germany and Bayern Munich, say im bin dey "shake deeply" by di news.

"Words no dey for times like dis," Khan tok for statement on Bayern Munich website.

Di German club say dem dey "united in grief with dia long-serving player and e family".

Chelsea, wia Ballack win di Premier League title, League Cup and FA Cup three times, say dem dey "shocked and saddened" to learn of Emilio death.

Ballack play for Leverkusen from 1999 to 2002 and 2010 to 2012, and dia sporting director Rudi Voller say: "Di news come as shock and e don hit me very hard.

"We mourn for di boy and our thoughts dey wit Michael and Simone."

German fourth-tier side Chemitzer FC say Emilio, wey be di grandson of di supervisory board member Stephan Ballack, bin complete three-week internship wit di club for 2019.

"Chemnitzer FC express dia deeply felt sympathy for Ballack family and wish all relatives a lot of strength for dis difficult time," dem tok inside statement.