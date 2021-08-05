Messi: Barcelona say Argentina forward Lionel Messi go leave di club

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi don win more Ballon d'Or awards - wey dem dey give di best player for di world - pass anybody else, wit six

Barcelona say Lionel Messi no go stay for di club "because of financial and structural obstacles".

Messi, 34, don be free agent since 1 July wen e contract expire.

Im agree new deal on reduced wages with di club two weeks later, but e bin dey dependent on Barca selling players to afford e salary.

"Both parties deeply regret di wishes of di player and di club go ultimately no dey fulfilled," di club tok.

Barcelona say Messi bin dey ready to extend e 21-year career wit di club by signing di deal on Thursday, but blame La Liga for failing to do so.

"Despite say FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi bin reach agreement and di clear intention of both parties to sign new contract today, dis no fit happun because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)," di club tok.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly express dia gratitude to di player for e contribution to di aggrandisement of di club and wish am all di very best for di future for im personal and professional life."