Debate on Lionel Messi leaving Barca and where e fit go next

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"As dis situation face us, Lionel Messi no go continue to get link wit FC Barcelona," dis na di statement wey break internet on Thursday night.

Di Spanish club Barcelona confirm di end of Lionel Messi contract wit di club.

Di club say dem end dia arrangement wit Messi sake of "financial and structural" reasons.

Di development don make Messi free and available to join 'any' club in di world without transfer fee.

Messi, one of di top players for football history bin express frustration for August last year say im wan leave Barcelona.

By June, 2021 di 34-year-old Argentine striker end im 21-year contract wit - by July 1 im become free agent.

But Barcelona for dia official statement say "despite say FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi bin reach agreement and delcare intention of both parties to sign new contract today, dis no fit happun because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)."

Messi profile in Barcelona

Born in Argentina but Lionel Messi spend most part of im adulthood for Catalonia, Spain.

Messi join Barcelona academy for age 13.

Im don play 778 games for di club — no player get dis record number of appearances for Barca.

Im don score 672 goals - dis na anoda record.

Im don win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophy.

Lionel Messi don win Ballon D'or (World best footballer) six times.

Lionel Messi transfer news

Where Lionel Messi go go next don become hot topic.

Dis na as many football lovers dey hope for Messi to come play for dia favourite Leagues.

Di ex Barca player don become di most in-demand player for world football.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and PSG na some of di clubs wey don get di highest number of mentions since di tori break.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

