Lionel Messi: Paris St-Germain don begin discuss with Messi afta Barcelona no give am contract

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi fit begin wave to im fans for France by di time new football season start

Paris St-Germain don begin discuss with Lionel Messi agents dem about how di Argentina forward fit join di Ligue 1 club afta e comot Barcelona.

BBC Sport don hear say Messi pipo contact PSG on Thursday wen e dey clear like afternoon sky say Barcelona no go fit continue im contract.

More discussion bin happen on Saturday as di two sides dey ginger say dem go fit package deal for di player.

Barca say Messi go do news conference on Sunday at 11:00 BST.

On Thursday, di Catalan club say Messi, wey be free agent now, no go stay for di club again.

Dem blame "financial and structural obstacles" for how di player no fit stay afta 21 years.

On Friday, Barca president Joan Laporta if dem allow Messi to stay, e fit put di club inside trouble for 50 years.

34-year-old Messi, don be free agent since 1 July wen im contract expire. Im bin agree for new five-year contract ontop reduced salary - but di club still fit no afford am.

Sabi pipo believe say Messi like di idea say im go join PSG because e sabi some of di players dia already.

Di Argentina captain na Barcelona record scorer wit 672 goals and im don win 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Copa del Reys, ontop say im don claim Ballon d'Or six times.

On Saturday, Barca manager Ronald Koeman say im wish Messi di best.