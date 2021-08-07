Community Shield: Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City - Kelechi Iheanacho penalty make im club win

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at Wembley

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho confidently score late penalty as Leicester beat Manchester City to win di Community Shield for Wembley.

Di meeting of last season Premier League champions and FA Cup winners bin look like say e dey head for penalties, but Iheanacho strike from di spot into di top corner with one minute remaining afta Nathan Ake trip am.

Dem bin give City record £100m signing Jack Grealish im debut on 65 minutes, but e bin no fit get clear-cut opportunity.

Kasper Schmeichel bin tip over di cross bar Ilkay Gundogan free-kick and di German midfielder also bin no fit do much with one first-time effort im get from 10 yards out.