Lionel Messi cry for Barcelona news conference as e confam im exit and Paris St-Germain move 'a possibility'

8 August 2021, 13:07 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Emotional Lionel Messi don say joining Paris St-Germain na "possibility, but nothing don dey agreed" as e confam im exit from Barcelona.

Messi dey end 21-year association with Barca, wey no fit afford to honour di new contract dem agree with am because of La Liga salary limit.

Di record six-time Ballon d'Or winner, 34, don become free agent now.

"My family and I bin dey convinced say we go stay here, at home," e tok during one news conference on Sunday.

Di Argentina forward add: "Dis na di end with dis club and now new tori go begin. Yes, na one of di most difficult moments for me.

"I no wan leave dis club - na club wey I love and dis na moment I bin no expect."Last year I bin wan leave, dis year I wan stay. Dat na why I dey so sad.

"E be like say my blood run cold. I really dey sad. E dey really difficult right up to now. I still dey try to process am all.

"Wen I reach house I go still feel bad; E go dey even worse. I no dey ready for dis."

Wetin else Messi tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi win 34 trophies with Barcelona afta im make im first-team debut at di age of 17 in October 2004

Messi, Barcelona record goalscorer, bin submit transfer request last summer before e agree to stay for di final year of im contract.

Dat one expire on 1 July and Messi now dey in talks with PSG over a move, where e go play alongside Kylian Mbappe and former Barca team-mate Neymar.

"Na possibility, but I never agree anything with anyone," e tok. "I get different clubs wey dey interested. Nothing dey definitive but clearly we dey talk to dem."

Messi comot Argentina for Spain wen e be 13 and make im first-team debut for Barcelona at di age of 17 in October 2004.

E go on to score 672 goals in 778 games and help di Spanish giants win 34 trophies, di type of which dem display for di news conference.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi score a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona

Why Messi dey comot Barcelona?

Messi bin look set to extend im stay for di Nou Camp afta e bin agree a new five-year contract in July.

Im previous contract bin reportedly paid am £123m a season but Messi bin agree to halve im salary.

Di agreement bin still dey dependent on player departures to get Barca wage bill under La Liga limit, however, and di club bin no fit do so.

"I offer to reduce my salary by 50% and dem bin no ask me for anything else," Messi tok.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta tok on Friday say trying to keep Messi for fit put di club at risk for 50 years.