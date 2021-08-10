Lionel Messi agree Paris St-Germain deal afta Barcelona exit - Guillem Balague

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lionel Messi don agree to a deal with Paris St-Germain to join di French club afta im shock exit from Barcelona, according to BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.

Di deal dey subject to a medical.

Di 34-year-old Argentina captain comot Barca - di only club e don ever play for - as dem bin dey unable to afford a new deal under La Liga financial fair play rules.

Mauricio Pochettino PSG finish second to Lille for Ligue 1 last season.

"He go play for di Parc des Princes and e don dey confam," Balague tok ontop BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Lionel Messi go be PSG player. It is done."

Considered as one of di greatest players of all time, Messi score a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, di club wey e join as a 13-year-old.

E win di Ballon d'Or for a record six times and lift 35 trophies with di Catalan club.

Di signing of Messi - wey go dey reunited with former Barca team-mate Neymar for di Parc des Princes - na one of di most noteworthy captures for football history.

Unless some kain tins come up, e go become PSG fourth free-transfer signing dis summer afta di arrival of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ogbonge right-back Achraf Hakimi also join from Inter Milan.