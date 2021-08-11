Messi PSG press conference: See wetin di Argentine striker tok for im first media toks

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lionel Messi say im dream na to win Champions League once more afta im join Paris St-Germain.

E add say: "I feel say we get di team to do am here."

Di Argentina captain, wey be 34 years old, bin don win four Champions League titles wit Barcelona, di last time dem win na for 2015.

PSG still dey search for dia first title for di competition, afta dem lose to Bayern Munich for di 2020 final.

"My goal and my dream na to win di Champions League once more," Messi tok as dem unveile as PSG player.

Messi leave Barcelona – wey im join wen im be 13yrs old - as dem bin no fit afford new deal for am under La Liga financial fair play rules. Messi wey many pipo consider as one of di greatest players of all time, don score a record 672 goals in 778 games for di Catalan giants.

Im win di Ballon d'Or a record six times and lift 35 trophies during im time for di Nou Camp, but e say im dey excited to "begin dis new moment of my life" afta a "difficult" departure from Barcelona.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"Na difficult change afta a very long time," e tell reporters for Parc des Princes. "But di moment I arrive here, I feel very happy and I really want to begin di training sessions. I wan dey quick.

"My only will now na to begin di training sessions. I want to work wit di staff and team-mates and begin dis new moment of my life.

"I get this will to play for. I dey really impatient. I still want to win, as I bin do for di first moment of my career.