Lukaku: Chelsea re-sign Belgium striker from Inter Milan for club record £97.5m

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Romelu Lukaku became the quickest player to score 60 goals for Inter, doing so in 80 appearances.

Chelsea don re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m.

Di 28-year-old Belgian return to Stamford Bridge on five-year deal, afta im leave di Blues to join Everton for £28m for 2014.

Di fee dey just short of di British transfer record of £100m wey Manchester City pay Jack Grealish.

"I come here as pikin wey bin get a lot to learn, now I dey come back wit a lot of experience and more mature," Lukaku tok.

"I don support Chelsea as pikin and now to come back and try to help dem win more titles na amazing feeling."

Clubs don spend more money on Lukaku than any other player for history as all di clubs wey im don play for don pay combined figure of about £290m in transfer fees for am.

Two of di top five fees paid for a player for British football history don be for Lukaku head.

Belgium all-time top goalscorer na di most expensive player ever sold by any Serie A club, afta e become di third most expensive buy for Italy history wen e join Inter for 2019.

Chelsea return 'come at right time'

European champions Chelsea finish fourth for Premier League last season, dem score 58 goals - di eighth-highest total for di division.

German striker Timo Werner, wey dem sign for reported fee of about £48m for June 2020, contribute just six goals in 35 league appearances.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia tok say, in Lukaku, dem don sign "quite simply one of di world's best strikers and goalscorers".

"We dey absolutely happy to bring am back to di club e love, and dey excited to add e talent to our Champions League-winning squad," she tok.

Lukaku, wey help Inter to win di Italian Serie A title last season, say di chance to return "come at di right time".

"'Di way di club dey go fit my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A," e add.

"Hopefully we go get a lot of sucess together."