Messi: See wetin we know about di Argentine Ligue 1 debut and PSG vs Strasbourg match

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lionel Messi dey unlikely to make im Paris St-Germain debut against Strasbourg on Saturday - although e dey expected say dem go introduce am to di fans.

Di 34-year-old, wey join PSG on a two-year deal afta e leave Barcelona, don only train for two days since im win di Copa America wit Argentina for July.

Tori be say dem go present Messi wit im fellow new signings Sergio Ramos – wey no dey fit yet - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi before kick-off of di match for Parc des Princes.

Ontop Messi matter, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino say: "We go take am step by step, we go get to know each oda and make am fit and comfortable so dat im go make im debut wen im dey fully fit.

"Di koko be say im dey OK, e dey feel good, and wen e dey im best condition, e fit play.

"I want di best players, like any coach. Everybody know say Messi na one of di best for di world."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi for im first PSG press conference

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi never play first-team football for any club oda than Barcelona.

PSG, wey finish second to Lille for Ligue 1 last season, bin win 2-1 for Troyes for dia opening match last weekend.