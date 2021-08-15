Gerd Muller: Bayern Munich German legend don die at di age of 75

one hour wey don pass

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller don die at di age of 75.

One of di best strikers in history, Muller score 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including di winning goal for di 1974 World Cup final against Netherlands.

E also score 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years for Bundesliga giants Bayern.

"Today na sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of dia fans," Bayern president Herbert Hainer tok.

"Gerd Muller na di greatest striker wey don ever be - and e be fine pesin, personality for world football. We dey united in deep sorrow with im wife Uschi and di family.

"Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern no go be di club we all love today. Im name and di memory of am go live on forever."

'One of the greatest legends in history'

Muller, be two times German footballer of di year, e win di Golden Boot for netting 10 goals for di 1970 World Cup and also win di Ballon d'Or dat year.

E help West Germany win di European Championship two years later, scoring two times in a 3-0 win against di Soviet Union for di final.

"Di news of Gerd Muller death dey make all of us sad deeply," Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn tok.

"E be one of di greatest legends for di history of FC Bayern, im achievements no get rival to dis day and go forever be a part of di great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

"As a player and a pesin, Gerd Muller stand for FC Bayern and im development into one of di biggest clubs in di world like no oda. Gerd go forever dey for our hearts."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gerd Muller score di winning goal for di 1974 World Cup final

Tributes to Muller