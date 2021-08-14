Manchester United vs Leeds United: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick and Paul Pogba assists see United thrash Leeds 5-1

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United bin dey in unstoppable form as dem sama Leeds United 4-1 for Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes score hat-trick as United run riot in front of dia returning fans for Old Trafford.

Even though say Fernandes three goals for di Red Devils, na Frenchman Paul Pogba run di show as im provide four assists for di match.

Pogba one touch through ball to Fernandes for di 30th minute see di Portuguese open di scoring for di game.

Leeds wey bin win promotion to di league last season hit back for di second half as Luke Ayling shot from outside di box beat United goalkeeper David de Gea to equalise.

E just be like say Leeds call police wit dia goal as Pogba and Fernandes take di matter for dia hands.

First Pogba supply Mason Greenwood wit di assist to put United ahead before im lay anoda pass for Fernandes to make am 3-1 for di 54th minute.

United ensure say di result no go dey in doubt as Fernandes breakthrough di Leeds defence to score im hat-trick from Victor Lindelof long pass.

Dat goal see United complete dramatic turn-around for di match as all three goals come within 10 minutes wey Leeds equalise.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer team come add di fifth as Pogba cut back anoda pass from di left hand side for Fred to strike home in front of United fans wey no fit contain dia joy.

Pogba and Fernandes fit lead United to di title?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After both players endure disappointing Euros wia both Protugal and France exit for di round of 16, both Pogba and Fernandes look fresh and hungry for big things.

Fernandes fit don score three goals, but di performance of Pogba in particular go give United fans hope say dis season fit end wit trophies.

Di 28-year old Frenchman na im for open di scoring on di day but e shoot wide wen im bin dey through on goal for di first half.

Pogba miss no worry am much as im put up performance wey many don come to expect from United most expensive signing.

For Fernandes, dis kind performance na di kind of tin United fans don dey enjoy since im join di club.

Many go only hope say dis opening day showing go only lead to big tins for United dis season - especially trophies.

Fans welcome new boys

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Raphael Varane pose on di pitch wit e Manchester United shirt, wey carry number 19 im former number for Real Madrid

Di match against Leeds also see United new signing Jadon Sancho make im debut as im enter as second half substitute.

Sancho wey join United from Borussia Dortmund come in as replacement for Daniel James for di 74th minute.

United also present dia newest signing, Raphael Varane to di fans before di game start.