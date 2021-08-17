Afcon 2021 draws: See how 24 teams across Africa arrange inside 6 groups

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Time don reach for di Afcon 2021 draws wey go clear path for who go play who inside Africa premier competition for men's football.

Di upcoming African Cup of Nations (Afcon) wey di Confederation of African Football (Caf) organise, go see 24 national teams battle for who go be di number team for Africa.

Afta two postponement by Caf, di 2021 edition of di competition go finally hold between 9 January to 6 February 2022 for host kontri, Cameroon.

Today draw for Yaounde Conference Centre go put mark di last part of di journey to di continental tournament wey Nigeria don win three times and Cameroon, five times.

Newcomers - qualified teams

For March, di small Island nation of Comoros make history afta dem beat Togo to qualify for di competition for di first time ever.

West African kontri Gambia also secure dia first appearance when Assan Cessay goal for di 62nd minute seal dia 1-0 win over Angola.

In addition, to dis two di remaining qualified teams na: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Comoros people celebrate as dia kontri for di first time in history qualify for Afcon

Seeded teams

Caf seed di 24 qualified teams based on each kontri Fifa Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Based on dis ranking, di top four teams - including Nigeria and Senegal - dey inside Pot 1 along wit di hosts, Cameroon and current champions Algeria.

Di remaining 18 teams dey inside di remaining pots - 2, 3 and 4 - according to dia ranking in descending order.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di draws - time and how e go be

Di Afcon 2021 draw go happun on 17 August by 1800 GMT (6pm WAT).

Di event host na BBC tori pesin Mimi Fawaz, wey no be stranger to dis kind role wit Caf as she don host Africa Footballer of di Year awards before.

Six pots na im go represent di groups wey di di kontris go dey, from A to F.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Di tournament originally suppose happen for June and July 2021 but Caf announce say di weather around dis period no go dey okay so dem move am forward to 9 January to 6 February 2021.