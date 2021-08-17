Afcon Group Table: Nigeria to battle Egypt, Ghana go jam Morocco, oda Afcon draws
All don set for di 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) as di Confederation of African Football (Caf) do di draws for di football tournament.
Na for Yaounde Conference Centre for Cameroon dem hold di draw wia 24 national teams go battle for who go be di number one team for Africa.
Comoros, Gambia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, and Gabon go play for di competition.
Odas na Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone.
Afcon group table
From di way di draws happen, e no clear who be favourite to top any of di six groups - or who go win di competition.
All di participating kontris get fair fixtures.
Host kontri Cameroon wey dey Group A, go play Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.
But eye dey on Nigeria national football team, Super Eagles wey dey Group D wit Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.
Wen Afcon 2021 go start
On 30 June 2020, Caf bin move di tournament for di second time to January 2022 sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.
Afta two postponement by Caf, di 2021 edition of di competition go hold for Cameroon.
Di competition go hold between 9 January to 6 February, 2022.