Afcon Group Table: Nigeria to battle Egypt, Ghana go jam Morocco, oda Afcon draws

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Caf Wetin we call dis foto, Caf President Patrice Motsepe

All don set for di 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) as di Confederation of African Football (Caf) do di draws for di football tournament.

Na for Yaounde Conference Centre for Cameroon dem hold di draw wia 24 national teams go battle for who go be di number one team for Africa.

Comoros, Gambia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, and Gabon go play for di competition.

Odas na Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone.

Afcon group table

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Caf Wetin we call dis foto, Former Cote D'Ivoire striker, Didier Drogba

From di way di draws happen, e no clear who be favourite to top any of di six groups - or who go win di competition.

All di participating kontris get fair fixtures.

Host kontri Cameroon wey dey Group A, go play Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

But eye dey on Nigeria national football team, Super Eagles wey dey Group D wit Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Caf Wetin we call dis foto, Afcon 2021 Draws

Wen Afcon 2021 go start

On 30 June 2020, Caf bin move di tournament for di second time to January 2022 sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Afta two postponement by Caf, di 2021 edition of di competition go hold for Cameroon.