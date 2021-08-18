Afcon 2021 draw: Nigeria vs Egypt go open Group D, five oda times di two teams don meet

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Egypt and Nigeria don win di Afcon seven and three times respectively

As Nigeria draw Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan for Afcon, many dey look forward to the Eagles against Pharaohs clash.

Di Super Eagles and Pharaohs of Egypt no be strangers to di Afcon as both teams don win di tournament for combined total of 10 times.

Dem go meet for Group D for next year Afcon and go try to top di group wey include Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

Dis na five oda times di two African football heavyweight clash for football field.

Onuachu score against Egypt after nine seconds

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria 1 Egypt 0 (2019) - Dis one happun two years ago when Paul Onuachu goal after only nine seconds help Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 for international friendly.

Di goal wey many pipo say fit be di Super Eagles fastest goal for history na im settle di match wey dem play for di Stephen Keshi stadium for Asaba, Delta State.

Thousands jam pack for Ahmadu Bello stadium

Nigeria 1 Egypt 1 (2016) - Dis na one of di most memorable meetings between di two teams because of how fans overcrowd Ahmadu Bello stadium for Kaduna to watch dis 2017 Afcon qualifier.

Warri Wolves player at di time Etebo Oghenekaro na im first score for Nigeria before Mohammed Salah of Egypt break Nigerians heart by scoring late into di match.

Nigeria fail to qualify for Afcon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Egypt have strike huge blow to Nigerian football

Egypt 1 Nigeria 0 (2016) - Dis na di return leg for di 2017 Afcon qualifier after di two teams play 1-1 for Kaduna, Nigeria.

Di return leg for Cairo na one wey Super Eagles of Nigeria lose by one goal after Ramadan Sobhi score in di 62nd minute of di match for Hector Cuper men.

Dis defeat mean say Nigeria fail to qualify for 2017 Afcon afta dem bin win am for 2013.

Egypt come from behind to beat Nigeria

Egypt 3 Nigeria 1 (2010) - Di two teams meet for Group C of di 2010 Afcon at dat time di pharaohs dey on fire with players like Ahmed Hassan and Mohammed Zidane.

Na Chinedu Obasi first give Nigeria di lead but two goals from Hamid Moteab and Hassan see di Pharaohs finish as group winners.

Rashidi Yekini lead Nigeria to victory

Nigeria 1 Egypt 0 (1990) - Di two sides jam for group of C for Algiers 90 Afcon and dis time na di Eagles end di game as winners.